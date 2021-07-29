Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 546.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 220,592 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,840,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,856.2% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 202,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $151.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

