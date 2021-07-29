Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

