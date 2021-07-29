Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,993. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.