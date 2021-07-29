Investors Buy High Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 678% compared to the average daily volume of 1,408 call options.
ABUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 2,448,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,645. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
