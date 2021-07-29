Investors Buy High Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 678% compared to the average daily volume of 1,408 call options.

ABUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 2,448,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,645. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

