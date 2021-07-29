Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,932 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,139% compared to the average volume of 285 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

