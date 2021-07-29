Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of ZNTE stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,108. Zanite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,686,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.