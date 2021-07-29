Investors Purchase High Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 223,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,502% compared to the typical volume of 6,207 call options.

EPD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,091,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

