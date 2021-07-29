Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 379,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,465% compared to the average volume of 24,212 call options.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,548. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

