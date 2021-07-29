Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,700 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 375 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

