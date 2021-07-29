Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $109.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.07 million and the highest is $110.62 million. Invitae posted sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $462.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NYSE NVTA opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Invitae by 124.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

