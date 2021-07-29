Invst LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.74. 177,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.