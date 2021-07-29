Invst LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

