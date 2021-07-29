Invst LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.