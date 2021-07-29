Invst LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 418,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

