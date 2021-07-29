Invst LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $714.56. 19,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $705.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

