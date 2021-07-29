ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company.

Shares of IO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.26.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.