IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

