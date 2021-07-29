IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.
NYSE IQV opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.43. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
