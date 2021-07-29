IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.43. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

