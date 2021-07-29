iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

