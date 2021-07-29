IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,190 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 169,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

