Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

IRWD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

