iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.45

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

