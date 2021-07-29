iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

