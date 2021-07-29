iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IGF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,885. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.