iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IGF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,885. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.