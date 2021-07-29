iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of IBTH opened at $25.81 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.