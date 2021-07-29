iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after buying an additional 170,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 27,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.