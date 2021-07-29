iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $110.99. 155,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

