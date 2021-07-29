Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,645. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

