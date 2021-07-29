Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,645. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19.
About Isracann Biosciences
