iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get iStar alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iStar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.