Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $0.69 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.28.

ITRM opened at $0.74 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

