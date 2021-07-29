Itiquira Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 3rd

Itiquira Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Itiquira Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,560,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

