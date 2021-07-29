J & J Snack Foods Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.29 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

