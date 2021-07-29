J2 Global (JCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.270-9.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.27-9.51 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.