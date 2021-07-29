Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,496 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.12 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $173.36 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

