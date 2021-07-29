Jane Street Group LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.43 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.