Jane Street Group LLC Invests $628,000 in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.07 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

