Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,640 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NORW opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53.

