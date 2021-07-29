Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

