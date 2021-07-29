Jane Street Group LLC Takes $615,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

