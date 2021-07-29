Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

