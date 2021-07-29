Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 280,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.