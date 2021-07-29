Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $783,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

