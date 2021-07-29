Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

BBSI stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

