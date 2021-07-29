Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.