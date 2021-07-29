Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FWAA opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.