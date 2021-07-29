Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $219,000 Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

