Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

