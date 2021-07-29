Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in July

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JCYGY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

