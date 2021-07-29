Jason Mironov Sells 130,662 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.