Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

